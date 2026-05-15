Chief Minister Vijay pitches Tamil Nadu as EV, investment hub in industry outreach

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday held a series of high-level consultations with leading industrialists and automobile sector executives at the Secretariat, with the discussions sharply focused on improving ease of doing business, accelerating electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and attracting fresh investments into Tamil Nadu.
The meetings assumed significance amid the State government’s efforts to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for manufacturing and next-generation mobility projects.
Top executives from BMW Group, TAFE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) participated in the deliberations, during which issues relating to industrial expansion, policy facilitation, employment generation and infrastructure support were discussed in detail.
Officials said the consultations largely revolved around simplifying procedures for industries, ensuring faster clearances, improving investor facilitation mechanisms and creating a more industry-friendly ecosystem to support long-term growth.
The discussions also covered expansion of EV manufacturing capacities, establishment of new production facilities and measures to reinforce Tamil Nadu’s automobile and manufacturing ecosystem. Employment creation and opportunities for skilled youth were also among the key issues deliberated upon.
During his meeting with BMW Group India Managing Director Thomas Dose, the Chief Minister reviewed the company’s existing operations in Tamil Nadu, its progress in electric mobility and prospects for expanding its presence in the State.
In a separate interaction, TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan and Vice-Chairman Lakshmi Venu discussed industrial growth, export expansion and enhancement of manufacturing capabilities.
Vijay also met a CII delegation led by southern region chairman B Ravichandran and Tamil Nadu chairman C Devarajan. The industry body underlined the importance of policy stability, sustained government-industry collaboration and further reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business and sustaining Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth momentum.