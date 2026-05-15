Chief Minister Vijay pitches Tamil Nadu as EV, investment hub in industry outreach

The meetings assumed significance amid the State government’s efforts to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for manufacturing and next-generation mobility projects.

Top executives from BMW Group, TAFE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) participated in the deliberations, during which issues relating to industrial expansion, policy facilitation, employment generation and infrastructure support were discussed in detail.

Officials said the consultations largely revolved around simplifying procedures for industries, ensuring faster clearances, improving investor facilitation mechanisms and creating a more industry-friendly ecosystem to support long-term growth.