Chief Minister Vijay inaugurates electrical labs in 30 government ITIs

At a function held at the Government ITI in Guindy, Chennai, he also witnessed the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (M oU) with the company to establish modern electrical laboratories in another 40 government ITIs at an estimated cost of Rs 6.80 crore.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques of Rs 25,000 each to 15 students who won prizes in the 59th State-level skill competitions. He also presented certificates of appreciation to 60 students who secured national first ranks in the All India Trade Tests.