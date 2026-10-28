Chief Minister Vijay inaugurates electrical labs in 30 government ITIs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated advanced electrical laboratories established in 30 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore with support from Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd.
At a function held at the Government ITI in Guindy, Chennai, he also witnessed the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (M oU) with the company to establish modern electrical laboratories in another 40 government ITIs at an estimated cost of Rs 6.80 crore.
The Chief Minister distributed cheques of Rs 25,000 each to 15 students who won prizes in the 59th State-level skill competitions. He also presented certificates of appreciation to 60 students who secured national first ranks in the All India Trade Tests.
In addition, Vijay handed over appointment orders to 673 newly recruited junior training officers selected by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the Employment and Training Department.
The initiatives are aimed at upgrading technical training infrastructure in government ITIs and strengthening practical learning opportunities for students. The expansion of modern electrical laboratories is expected to help trainees gain industry-relevant skills and improve their employment prospects.