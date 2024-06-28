Chief Minister Stalin to soon visit US to woo investment to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin would soon visit the US to woo major firms to Tamil Nadu, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said here on Friday.

Replying to the debate on demands for grants for the Industries Department in the State Assembly, Rajaa said that the Chief Minister would soon visit the United States to meet the senior executives of leading firms.

ALSO READ: From SIPCOT parks to space tech policy: Here is a list of key industry-related announcements made in Tamil Nadu Assembly

“I assure you that investment from major US companies, which have not set shop in Tamil Nadu so far, would be attracted through the Chief Minister’s US trip,” Rajaa said, adding that the Chief Minister's recent visit to the Singapore, Japan, UAE and Spain fetched investment to the tune of Rs 10,882 crore and created 18,521 jobs in Tamil Nadu.

As much as 60 per cent of the Rs 6.64-lakh crore investment commitments secured during the third edition of Global Investors Meet held in January this year has been confirmed, the industries minister informed the House, adding that investments worth about Rs 10 lakh-crore have been realised and 31 lakh jobs were created in the Tamil Nadu in the last three years.