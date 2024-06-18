Chief Minister Stalin launches archaeological excavations in eight sites including Keeladi phase 10

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated archaeological excavations in eight places, including the 10th phase of Keeladi archaeological excavations. Apart from continuing excavations that are already ongoing, this includes four new sites that were identified for exploration to learn more about Tamil history.

The eight sites where excavations would be done are Keeladi and the nearby archaeological site of Kondagai in Sivaganga (10th phase), Vembakottai in Virudhunagar (3rd phase), Keezhnamandi in Tiruvannamalai (2nd phase), Porpanaikottai in Pudukkottai (2nd phase), Tirumalapuram in Tenkasi (1st phase), Chennanoor in Krishnagiri (1st phase), Kongalnagaram in Tirupur (1st phase), and Marungur in Cuddalore (1st phase).

On April 6, 2023, the State Archaeology Department had launched excavations and the artefacts discovered from those sites have been displayed for public.

During the function at the secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Stalin also released the excavation report from the Perumbalai site in Dharmapuri and Volume 28 of Tamil Inscriptions, which contains explanatory notes on 138 inscriptions found in Chengalpattu.