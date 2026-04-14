Chief Minister Stalin cautions the BJP over delimitation, threatens mass agitation with every family hitting the streets

CHENNAI: In a stern warning to the BJP-led Union government against any delimitation exercise that could adversely affect Tamil Nadu or favour northern States, Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Tuesday said he would personally lead a massive protest, asserting that every family in the State would take to the streets.
In a video message, Stalin said the proposed special session of Parliament on April 16 was being convened in haste, in the midst of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, to push through a Constitutional amendment related to delimitation. He alleged that the Union government was attempting to bulldoze the measure without consulting States.
Stalin said Tamil Nadu had consistently raised concerns over the issue and had sought assurances from Narendra Modi that southern States would not be affected. However, he said no response had been forthcoming despite repeated representations, including requests by Members of Parliament to meet the Prime Minister.
He said States such as Tamil Nadu, which had effectively implemented population control measures as advised by the Union government, should not be penalised. He added that leaders across parties, including Sonia Gandhi, had raised similar concerns but received no clarity.
Describing the move as undemocratic, Stalin alleged that the proposed delimitation would weaken State rights while enhancing the political weight of northern States. He also expressed concern over the lack of transparency, noting that no details of the proposed amendment had been made public.
Warning of strong resistance, Stalin said that if the Centre proceeded unilaterally, the country would witness a resurgence of the political mobilisation seen under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam during the 1950s and 1960s. He said Tamil Nadu would not remain passive in the face of any injustice.
He said he would convene a meeting in Chennai involving Chief Ministers of affected States and leaders of major political parties to coordinate a response. If Tamil Nadu’s interests were compromised, he said, the State would launch a large-scale agitation under his leadership.
Stalin said the State’s stand was rooted in the principles of self-respect and federal rights upheld by C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.
Invoking B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, he said any injustice to Tamil Nadu would trigger a nationwide response, terming his statement a final warning to the Union government.