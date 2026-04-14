Chief Minister Stalin cautions the BJP over delimitation, threatens mass agitation with every family hitting the streets

In a video message, Stalin said the proposed special session of Parliament on April 16 was being convened in haste, in the midst of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, to push through a Constitutional amendment related to delimitation. He alleged that the Union government was attempting to bulldoze the measure without consulting States.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu had consistently raised concerns over the issue and had sought assurances from Narendra Modi that southern States would not be affected. However, he said no response had been forthcoming despite repeated representations, including requests by Members of Parliament to meet the Prime Minister.