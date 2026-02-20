Chief Minister MK Stalin confident of DMK coming back to power

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed confidence that his government would accelerate its work further after the upcoming Assembly election.
"We are confident that in the next two months we will return to the office and begin our work with even greater speed," he said in the Assembly before concluding the last Session of the 16th Assembly.
Stalin said the past five years of the Dravidian Model government were rooted in Periyar's self-respect ideology, CN Annadurai's emphasis on State autonomy and social justice, and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's visionary administration.
Speaking about leadership, he said he had imbibed essential qualities such as hard work, compassion and enthusiasm. "I have worked across all 234 Assembly constituencies, including those represented by the Opposition, " he said.
On his relationship with Governor RN Ravi, the Chief Minister said he had no personal differences with him. "However, whenever the self-respect of Tamils is affected, I will be the first to raise my voice. At the same time, I express my gratitude to the Governor for the Tamil culture," he said.
Stalin said his government had faced severe financial constraints due to what he termed the previous AIADMK regime's poor administration and the Union government's partial approach. Despite these challenges, the State had achieved equitable growth across departments, he asserted.
Listing welfare initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, the 'Naan Mudhalvan' skill development programme and the 'Puthumai Penn' scheme, he said he had functioned with a clear conscience over the past five years.
"Our Dravidian Model 2.0 government will surpass our current achievements. I am confident that we will return to power and form the government again, " he added.
After the Chief Minister's speech, the members of the alliance partners of the ruling party, Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK, and MMK.
At the surprise move, the members of the PMK (GK Mani) and AIADMK (O Panneerselvam faction - P Ayyappan) also congratulated the DMK government.