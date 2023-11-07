Chief Justice set-asides government order against Vanniyar Sangam

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) has set aside the government order, initiated eviction proceedings against the Vanniyar Sangam building at St Thomas Mount, Chennai, and directed the State to initiate appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy pronounced final orders in a petition filed by Vanniyar Sangam seeking to quash the notice issued by the government to evict from the building.

The bench set aside the eviction proceedings initiated by the government as the cantonment board, Kasi Viswanathar temple, and Hindu Religious and Endowment Department (HR and CE) is claiming ownership of the land.

According to the petitioner, the Vanniar Sangam is functioning on 41952 Square feet of land situated at St.Thomas Mount, Chennai.

The land was purchased by the Sangam from a private party several decades ago. From then, the Vanniyar Sangam established a hostel in the said land to accommodate the economically weaker students to pursue their higher studies, said the petitioner.

Now the Arulmigu Kasi Viswanathar temple, Vadapalani, Chennai is claiming ownership of the land. An Executive petition is pending in the court regarding this dispute, said the petitioner.

On March 6, 2023, the government issued a notice to vacate the Sangam from the land, subsequently on August 4 the Sangam and the students who were in the hostel were forcefully evicted with the help of police.