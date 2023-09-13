Chief Justice reserves orders in petitions challenging online rummy ban

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court has reserved the final orders in a batch of petitions filed by online gaming companies, challenging the government order banning online rummy.

On Wednesday the gaming companies and the State submitted their written arguments before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu.

Recording the submission the bench reserved the final orders without any dates.

The online companies contended that the State government doesn't have the legislative competency to enact a law to prohibit online rummy. Further, they contended that there is no empirical data about the addiction to online rummy the gaming companies set up a self-regulatory system to avoid addiction to the game. The online gaming companies also cited the Supreme Court order saying that online rummy is a game of skill, not a game of chance.

However, the counsel for the State contended that banning online games is a policy decision of the Tamil Nadu government as it disturbs the public order and leads to various suicides, The online games were banned in the State.