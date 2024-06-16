Chidambaram slams AIADMK for boycotting Vikravandi bypoll, calls it strategy to help NDA

CHENNAI: A day after principal opposition party, AIADMK announced its decision to boycott the upcoming Vikravandi assembly bypoll, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram criticized the move, claiming it was a strategy to favour the NDA candidate from PMK.

Taking to 'X', Chidambaram said, "AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK)."

"Both BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The I.N.D.I.A. bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate," he added.

The Assembly constituency in Villupuram district fell vacant after the sitting MLA, N Pugazhendi of the DMK, died, necessitating the bye-election.

The DMK has fielded “Anniyur” Siva, secretary of the party’s agricultural labourers wing, as their candidate for the Vikravandi bypoll.

The PMK, who are in the NDA alliance, has announced C Anbumani as its candidate for the constituency.

The AIADMK on Saturday announced that they were boycotting the Vikravandi Assembly bypoll that is scheduled for July 10 with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that bypolls in the past were not held in a free and fair manner. Instead, the party would aim to win the 2026 Assembly elections with the full support of the people, the leader said.