Chicken shop worker commits suicide over notice to vacate from railway land

VELLORE: A chicken shop worker committed suicide on Saturday following a notice to vacate his house. Dhandapani (41) a resident of Burma Colony in Vasanthapuram area of Vellore worked in a chicken shop in the town. Recently, Vellore Cantonment Railway officials has been issuing notices to those occupying railway land for years to vacate.

A notice was pasted on the house occupied by Dhandapani too. Following that, there were frequent quarrels between Dhandapani and his wife over shifting their belongings to another house.

Mounting frustration resulted in Dhandapani hanging himself in his house on Friday. Private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Police registered a case, sent the body to the Vellore GMCH for post mortem and are investigating.