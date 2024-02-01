Chicken farmgate price shoots up

COIMBATORE: The farmgate price of live chicken soared by Rs 19 per kg over the last week due to a drastic drop in production and increased consumption with the end of religious festivities.

“Prices of live chicken, which cost Rs 88 per kg at poultry farms on January 25, shot up to Rs 107 on Tuesday. The rise was mainly attributed to small farmers halting the raising of chicks and major players cutting down production due to loss. Production was also hit with the gradual onset of summer,” said ‘Vangili’ Subramaniam, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers’ Federation.

Meanwhile, the demand and consumption of chicken went up by 15 per cent with the end of festive seasons like Pongal and ‘thaipoosam’. “The shortage may prevail until mid-February. In the next few days, production of live chicken in farms across TN may drop from the existing 2.5 crore kg per week to a meagre one crore kg. A farmer incurs a production cost of Rs 100 per kg of chicken due to increased feed cost and other maintenance factors,” Subramaniam said.