Chicken biryani once a week in noon meal scheme under consideration: Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan chaired a consultative meeting with representatives of teacher associations and non-teaching staff associations here on Tuesday after he expressed interest in interacting directly with them directly to discuss matters related to the functioning of the departme
More than 100 teacher organisations and non-teaching staff unions presented their demands, grievances, and suggestions directly to the minister and senior department officials.
During the meeting, he said, “These associations raise issues about a particular unit that affect the department overall. We’ve taken into consideration most of the concerns, including their demand for chicken biryani once a week in noon meals. We’ll ensure that our support is extended to the teachers and the associations.”
Rajmohan also assured that the petitions and demands submitted by the associations would be digitised to enable tracking. Meanwhile, one of the major demands was to fill vacant teacher posts for elementary classes.