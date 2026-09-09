Chhattisgarh teacher loses several lakhs in online gaming in Ooty, kills self

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old teacher at a school in Ooty ended his life by suicide due to mounting debts after losing a substantial amount of money in online betting games.
The police identified the deceased as Deepakumar Borde, a native of Chhattisgarh, who was working as a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ooty. He was living with his family in government residential quarters.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Deepakumar, who was already struggling with mounting debts, had recently turned to online gaming in the hope of making quick money to clear his liabilities.
However, he suffered substantial losses, leaving him with debts running into several lakhs of rupees.
Police said, “As Deepakumar continued to play online games despite the losses, his wife had advised him not to risk losing any more money. He subsequently ended his life by hanging at the residence on Tuesday.”
His body was sent to his native place after a post-mortem examination at a government hospital.
The Pudumund police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.