Chezhiaan flags off anti-drug rally in Madurai, pledge taken to wipe out narcotics reach among students

MADURAI: In the backdrop of frequent criticism by opposition parties over the alleged rise in incidents of drug abuse, the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan flagged off an anti-drug awareness rally in Madurai, as part of the anti-narcotics drive declared by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The rally which began from the premises of Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women is part of the DMK government’s initiative to ensure drug-free Tamil Nadu. A pledge against the use of drugs and to eradicate the availability of narcotics near schools and colleges to protect students was taken.

Over five lakh ‘Anti-drug Clubs’ have been formed with the active participation of students from government, government-aided and self-financing colleges to achieve the objective by raising awareness among the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

During the rally, the campaigners reached out to the public and distributed pamphlets that contained toll-free numbers ‘10581’ and ‘94984 10581’ to register drug-related complaints.

Meanwhile, Govi Chezhiaan issued transfer orders to teachers of government colleges and polytechnics at the general counselling process held in Madurai on Tuesday.

As per the directive of Chief Minister, the annual general counselling for the teachers for the academic year 2024-25 commenced in Madurai.

377 applications were received online from teachers of government arts and science colleges and government polytechnic colleges for transfer during this academic year 2024-25. Out of them orders were given to 198 teaching faculties including assistant professors, associate professors, librarians and physical education teachers, based on requirements and vacancies. Out of 344 applications from government engineering and polytechnic colleges, 93 job transfer orders were given.

While talking to reporters, the minister said the central government and Governor RN Ravi remain a stumbling block in appointments of vice-chancellors at universities. But as per the guidance of CM Stalin, the government would find an amicable solution to the crisis, he said.

Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha, Additional Chief Secretary K Gopal and others were present at the event.