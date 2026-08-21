Chest-thumping over who championed women’s rights hogs debate

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu intervened and said Dr BR Ambedkar was responsible for establishing the principle of “one vote, one value” for every citizen.

Kalaivanan then said the Dravidian movement had played a major role in securing rights for women. He also pointed to the larger number of women MLAs elected from the DMK to the Assembly.

Minister Keerthana countered that women’s rights had existed only on paper earlier and claimed that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had ensured women’s rights in the Legislative Assembly.