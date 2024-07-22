Chennai's second airport at Parandur gets site clearance

NEW DELHI: A steering committee of the Union government on greenfield airports has granted site clearance for the proposed airport at Parandur in Tamil Nadu.

As per Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, state government-owned Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) submitted an application to the civil aviation ministry for grant of site clearance for the airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

"The proposal has been examined in consultation with Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Defence/Indian Air Force as per GFA Policy.

"After completion of the consultation process, the proposal was placed before the Steering Committee on Greenfield Airports and the same has been recommended for grant of site clearance to TIDCO for the development of greenfield airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu on 09.07.2024," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he also said as per the policy, the responsibility of implementation of airport projects, including funding and land acquisition, rests with the TIDCO.

Meanwhile, the AAI has decided to bear expenses worth nearly Rs 485 crore for filling and levelling of land for RESA (Runway End Safety Area) at the Calicut airport in Kerala.

Following a deadly plane crash at the airport in 2020, a committee of aviation experts was set up by the ministry to oversee implementation of the recommendations made by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Subsequently, AAI projected a land requirement of 14.5 acres to the Kerala government to provide for RESA of 240 metres at both the ends of the runway at the Calicut airport.

The state government handed over 12.54 acres of land to AAI on October 19, 2023 and environmental clearance for the work was issued by the government on July 11, 2024, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply.

"AAI as a special measure, keeping in mind the viability and feasibility of operation of wide body aircraft at Calicut airport, has offered to bear cost of filling and levelling of land for provision of RESA at the Calicut international airport. Administrative approval and expenditure sanction has been accorded for Rs 484.57 crore (including GST) by AAI for RESA provision," he told the Rajya Sabha.

According to him, the projected timeline for the completion of the work is December 2025 and it will depend on various factors, including mandatory clearances.