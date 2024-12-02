Chennai's peak power demand dips by 40% due to cyclone Fengal impact

CHENNAI: The city’s peak power demand came down by nearly 40% to 1,758 MW on Saturday with normal life badly affected by Cyclone Fengal.

According to the data from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, the KTCC’s peak power demand, which covers parts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, came down to 1,758 MW on November 30 from 2,701 MW (fall by nearly 40%), while Chennai’s consumption fell by 18% from 61.56 million units on November 29 to 49.94 MU on November 30.

Officials attributed the fall to prevailing cooler weather caused by the cyclone. Additionally, power supply was switched off in some parts of the city due to waterlogging and heavy winds on Saturday. “The city’s power demand, on an average, was over 3,000 MW until last week. Due to cooler weather, people are not using ACs in their homes. Usage of fans has also reduced,” the official pointed out.

Though the power supply has been restored in most parts of the city and suburbs, some places witnessed power cuts due to faults. “Due to waterlogging and humidity, the fault in the power lines and equipment led to outages,” the official said.