Chennai youth killed, five injured as car plunges 1,000 ft in Kodaikanal

The deceased was identified as Mohamed Aidith (33) of Ellis Road, Triplicane. The injured — all his friends — were identified as Nobel (22), Harshad Ali Ahmed (28), Mohamed Kaif (23), Abrith (24), all from Chennai, and Hijaz Ahmed (29) from Tiruchy.

Police said the group, who had recently returned to Chennai from overseas due to the ongoing war, had travelled to Kodaikanal on a leisure trip. Mohamed Kaif, the car's owner, was driving.