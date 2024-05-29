Chennai woman gives ex-Indian cricketer's address as 'party' venue; helps kidnap bizman, extort Rs 50 lakh

CHENNAI: A woman who lured a city businessman to a 'house party' and facilitated his kidnap and Rs 50 lakh extortion by a gang was arrested by the city police from Vellore on Tuesday.

A probe revealed that the arrested woman, Sonia, in her mid-20s, gave the address of a former India cricketer for the 'By Invite Only' party.

City police are investigating Sonia to find out the whereabouts of the gang. According to police sources, the arrested woman is a graduate and got acquainted with the kidnappers during her frequent trips to the city nightclubs, where she met the victim, Javith Saibudin too. Javith, a resident of Royapettah, runs a laptop-cum-mobile phone store in Burma Bazaar.

"She was promised a five per cent cut of the Rs 50 lakh, but the gang did not honour her end of the deal except for Rs 10,000 she was given as an advance," a police officer said.

On May 17, Sonia invited Javith to a party and gave an address in MRC Nagar. When Javith went to the neighbourhood in his car and was looking for the said house, he was accosted by a gang who threatened him with a knife and bundled him up in a hatchback.

Taken around the city, Javith was blindfolded once they crossed Maduravoyal, and taken to a house. One of the gang members told Javith that there was a bounty on his life and they would be paid Rs 50 lakh if they executed him.

"They kept asking me if I was a big shot. They further threatened me saying if they send a photo of my severed hand, they will get Rs 20 lakh," said Javith's complaint. The businessman pleaded with the gang to set him free promising to arrange the money.

The next day, Javith managed to pay the sought amount to the kidnappers in two instalments after which he was let off in the evening near Chetpet.

The gang also gave him Rs 150 for auto expenses and his car key and told him that his car was parked at Kilpauk Government Hospital.

A week after the incident, Javith filed a complaint with Foreshore Estate police, who arrested Sonia and launched a search for the gang.