Chennai: Woman dies after pushed to floor while rescuing son

A heated argument soon escalated into a physical altercation. Vasivudeen sustained injuries to his head and cheek during the fight. Meanwhile, Naseema, who witnessed her son being attacked, intervened in an attempt to protect him.

During that time, Fayaz and his friends allegedly pushed her to the ground, leaving her unconscious. She was rushed to the Tambaram District GH, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Vasivudeen, who was injured, was also admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, Peerkankaranai police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. They arrested Fayaz (29) and his four friends Kavipperarasu (22), Mohammed Hussain (21), Udhayakumar (20) and Mukesh (19). All five were remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is on.