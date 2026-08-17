Chennai to see heavy spells, thunderstorms from August 17

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai is projected to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning as early as Monday evening, while the city and neighbouring districts, including Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram, as well as the Nilgiris in the Western Ghats region are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday (August 19).

Explaining the prevailing synoptic conditions, VR Durai, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at RMC, said: “A well-marked low-pressure area persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal near Odisha and Jharkhand. Due to a wind convergence, a feeble trough along and off the Tamil Nadu coast continues in the lower tropospheric levels.”