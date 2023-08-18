Chennai to receive moderate showers at evening hours for next 3 days

CHENNAI: Chennaiites should carry an umbrella while stepping out as rainfall activity is likely to continue in the city and suburbs in the evening hours for the next three days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasts light to moderate rain for isolated areas in Tamil Nadu due to changes in wind flow patterns.

“After the recent cyclonic circulation weakened over the sea, light to moderate northwesterlies/westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the region in lower tropospheric level. Under its influence, mild showers with thunderstorms and lightning activity are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. With coastal districts of TN having slight impact due to the westerlies, moderate rain is expected to occur in Chennai and neighboring districts for three days,” said a senior RMC official.

However, the interior districts including Vellore, Salem, Karur, and Madurai might experience soaring temperatures due to the same. The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to four degree Celsius than normal and record around 37 degree Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.

Due to hot and humid conditions, sultry weather is expected to experience in Tamil Nadu. The weather department officials stated, “Rain is likely to reduce gradually from next week, and the temperature might surge in coastal and isolated parts.”

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours, several parts of the city witnessed intense spells. Of which, Adyar Eco park recorded 7 cm, followed by Kodambakkam 6 cm, DGP office, Anna University, Royapuram, YMCA Nandanam, Maduravoyal, and Mugaliwakkam received 5 cm rainfall each.