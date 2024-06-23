Chennai to get new bridges; long-pending ECR-OMR link to soon become reality

CHENNAI: The long-pending proposal of linking East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) to reduce traffic snarl will soon become a reality as Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru, announced that the Greater Chennai Corporation will construct three bridges across Buckingham Canal.

According to an announcement made in the State Assembly, three iron bridges will be constructed linking Venkatesapuram-Elango Nagar, Maniammai Street-Veeramani Street, and Arigner Anna Salai–Pandian Salai at Rs 21 crore.

It may be noted that the civic body finalised six locations across the canal in December 2019 and designs have been prepared.

But, the Inland Waterways Authority of India has denied permission.

Owing to this, the civic body has decided to construct iron bridges instead of concrete structures.

On the other hand, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has a proposal to construct a rotary bridge to link the roads.

Also, a new bridge will be constructed at railway level crossing 2A on the Ennore Highway for Rs 75 crore. The existing old bridge across Kodungaiyur canal linking Tondiarpet and Kadumbadi Amman Koil Street and another bridge on Tamizhar Veedi will be demolished to construct new bridges at Rs 8.2 crore and Rs 4.38 crore respectively.

Apart from the ECR-OMR bridges, KN Nehru announced the creation of ‘health walkways’ on MKB Nagar Central Avenue, West Avenue, Meenambal Road, Sathyamurthy Nagar Main Road, Ritherdon Road, RA Puram Second Main Road, Nanganallur 4th, 5th, and 6th Main Road and Old Thiru Vi Ka Bridge.

“As a part of the beautification of Chennai, a health walkway was created in Besant Nagar. The facility has gained popularity among the residents,” he added.

The announcements include the creation of sponge parks in 50 parks across the city at Rs 15 crore, the creation of 14 new parks and 6 modern playgrounds at Rs 10 crore, and the rejuvenation of 10 water bodies at Rs 12.50 crore.

“Moreover, a new hall to conduct council meetings will be constructed at Rs 75 crore as the number of Councillors will increase up to 300 based on the city’s population,” he said.

24-hour water supply: In a move to provide 24x7 water supply to extended areas of the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will appoint a consultant.

Also, water pipes will be repaired and replaced to provide a 24x7 water supply to areas, which are served by Pallipattu and Thiruvanmiyur water pumping stations.

A detailed project report will be prepared to increase the operation efficiency of the Kilpauk water treatment plant, which is more than 100 years old.