Chennai to get a break from NE monsoon rains; south TN, Delta regions brace for heavy showers

CHENNAI: Chennai and its neighbourhood, which have been receiving consistent monsoon showers for the past few days, are likely to record a break from rains, while Cauvery Delta regions and southern districts may experience widespread heavy rains, said popular weather bloggers in Chennai.

The Cauvery Delta region is already experiencing widespread rains over the weekend.

Popular weather blogger K Srikanth, the man behind the social media handle Chennai Rains, said, “North Tamil Nadu will gradually see a reduction in rains while south TN and Delta districts will continue to see widespread rains. Few places in these regions could see heavy rains today (November 17).”

Srikanth added that Chennai and suburbs would start seeing dry weather for the next few days gradually from Sunday.

Agreeing with him, another weather blogger Pradeep John – popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman – noted that Chennai was seeing its last rain spells in the current system. “We are headed for a good break for more than one week,” he said in an update on Saturday.

“On Sunday and Monday, Delta belts and south Tamil Nadu will continue to get rains and western districts like Coimbatore, Erode also will get rains,” he said.

However, he said that Monsoon is far from over and there is a lot more left with Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) there in our basin.

The blogger also mentioned a potential cyclonic system forming at the end of the month, saying, “There’s a Chakkaram to move towards Tamil Nadu, how intense it will be or will it become a named chakkaram, there are 10-12 days for that to track.”