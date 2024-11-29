Chennai, TN on alert as deep depression likely to become cyclone

CHENNAI: The whimsical nature of weather systems is on full display in the Bay of Bengal, where the deep depression that was expected to weaken has instead shown indications of becoming a cyclonic storm in the next three hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on November 29 morning.

“The deep depression is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry around November 30 afternoon as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 km per hour gusting to 90 km per hour,” Balachandran said on Friday morning.

Earlier, the weather department said the deep depression was expected to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast with a wind speed of 55-66 km per hour gusting to 75 km per hour.

In its forecast, RMC said moderate rains with moderate thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu till 1 pm on Friday. Moderate rains with light thunderstorms can be expected in Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur for the next three hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai during early hours of Friday. According to data from RMC, Kathivakam in Greater Chennai Corporation zone 1, and DGP Office and Chennai Collector office received highest of 6 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 6 am on Friday, followed by Tondiarpet, Basin Bridge, Anna University, Nandanam and Tiruvottiyur that recorded 5 cm of rainfall.