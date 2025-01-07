Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat trains to be augment with additional coaches; check details

CHENNAI: The Vande Bharat trains operated between Chennai-Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod would be augment with additional coaches to enhance travel experience of passengers.

Following the orders of the Railway Board, Southern Railway has decided to augment the composition of the two Vande Bharat Express trains based on operational and commercial feasibility to enhance the travel experience of passengers by increasing the seating capacity.

Train No.20634/20633 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express will operate with 20-Car Vande Bharat rake with effect from 10th January 2025 from both the ends. Train No. 20666/20665 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express will operate with 16-Car Vande Bharat rake with effect from 11th January 2025 from both the ends.















