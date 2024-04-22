Chennai-Tirunelveli special train to operate from Monday noon

CHENNAI: The special train announced between Chennai and Tirunelveli is set to operate from April 22 (Monday) afternoon.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the train (No. 06789)is scheduled to depart from Chennai Egmore today at 12:45 pm and will reach Tirunelveli at 12:45 am.

Southern Railway has announced to operate multiple special trains, inorder to clear the extra rush during summer.

These special trains will operate within the zone, connecting the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.