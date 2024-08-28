Chennai teachers worried over new forms of tobacco among students

CHENNAI: With the rise in the usage of gutkha, coolip and other substances containing tobacco and nicotine, especially among school children and youth in the State, several stakeholders have sought a blanket ban and stringent implementation.

Speaking to DT Next, the stakeholders urged the government to strictly implement the existing ban on these substances in the State.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on May 23 this year renewed the ban on the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution or sale of chewable food products gutkha, pan masala, containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in the State for one year from May 23 this year till May 2025.

Further, the notification noted that food containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients are widely used nowadays, easily available in different brand names in the open market.

“Due to the prevalence of the products, the general population, school students, children, youth, and labourers from the unorganised sector are getting affected, causing health and social issues,” the notification read.

However, government school teachers and residents of areas like Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi, Tiruvottiyur and areas in city limit like Kannagi Nagar, Semmanjeri, Ezhil Nagar and Perumbakkam claim the prevalence of tobacco and coolip and called for a strict anti-drug crackdown.

A resident of Kannagi Nagar said, “Several tobacco substances, including coolip, are openly being sold here. Of late, girl students have also begun consuming coolip and other substances, sourcing it from school boys. It can also be noticed that over the years, students who are addicted to these substances drop out of school and barely continue education.”

He further pointed out that though the local police, civil bodies and officials at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB) were informed of the drug prevalence in the area, there was little to no intervention from them.

An activist in Ezhil Nagar urged the government to track the source supplying these substances among school students. “The source supplying these tobacco and nicotine should be plugged,” the activist said.

A government teacher in Korukkupet said, “I once seized a handful of coolip packets from students. Though we reported the incident, we don’t see a permanent solution.”