Chennai study flags gaps in PG doctors' knowledge on blood transfusion reporting

The study assessed postgraduate doctors' knowledge, attitudes, and practices regarding haemovigilance, the systematic monitoring and reporting of adverse events associated with blood transfusions. The researchers found that knowledge and positive attitudes did not consistently translate into optimal reporting practices and called for structured training and simpler institutional mechanisms.

The cross-sectional study was conducted at a tertiary-care teaching hospital in Chennai between August and September 2025. Of the 173 eligible postgraduate doctors invited to participate in a 32-item questionnaire, 150 completed it, recording a response rate of 86.7 per cent.

The participants' mean age was 29.3 years, and women accounted for 64 per cent of respondents. While the doctors demonstrated generally good knowledge of blood components and indications for transfusion, their awareness of the Haemovigilance Programme of India and the Transfusion Reaction Reporting Form was limited.