Chennai: Six-member gang hacks auto driver to death in Vyasarpadi

The deceased was identified as Dhanush, a resident of 62nd block in Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi. According to the police, Dhanush had three criminal cases registered against him.

Around 10 pm on Sunday, Dhanush's elder brother, Silambarasan, was walking along the 58th block when a man who was in an inebriated state confronted and assaulted him. When Silambarasan came home and informed the family members about the attack, Dhanush got enraged and left home to confront the man, later identified as Appu Kutty. However, Appu Kutty's sons, Surya and Badshah, along with three others, ganged up and attacked Dhanush with sickles.