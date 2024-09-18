Chennai-Singapore Air India Express delayed for nine hours following technical snag

Begin typing your search...

    18 Sep 2024
    Air India flight (PTI)

    CHENNAI: The Chennai-Singapore Air India Express flight was delayed for nine hours following a technical snag on Tuesday.

    The Air India Express flight was scheduled to depart to Singapore with 174 passengers at 1.40 am.

    The passengers who reached the airport by 11 pm completed all the checkups and were waiting to board the flight.

    Later the Airline announced that the flight was delayed due to a technical snag and it would take off by 5 am.

    However, before 5 am the airline announced that the flight got delayed further and it would depart by 8 am and then it was changed to 10 am.

    The passengers suffered in the airport for more than nine hours and then at 10.05 am flight started to move on the runway even during that time there was a minor snag and the flight was halted for a few minutes.

    At 10.31 am the flight departed from Chennai airport.

