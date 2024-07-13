Chennai sessions court dismisses ex-minister Senthilbalaji’s plea in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court of Chennai dismissed jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji’s petition seeking to stay passing orders in his discharge plea in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli adjourned his discharge petition to July 16, for orders.

Judge Alli heavily came down on the counsel representing Senthilbalaji as he sought to adjourn the hearing of the petition seeking to stay the orders in the discharge petition, which was listed on July 12 for orders. He also observed that Senthilbalaji was not letting the case proceed further for the past four months.

Later, he dismissed the plea and reserved the orders in the petition on Tuesday.

The sessions court also extended his judicial custody till July 16 after recording his appearance through video conferencing from Puzhal Central prison.