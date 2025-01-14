Chennai Sangamam: TM Krishna sings Periyar's praises amid roaring support from audience

CHENNAI: The first day of Chennai Sangamam began with a bang, thanks to a lungi-clad carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s robust Tamil rendition, which exalted all the virtues and principles that Periyar was popular for.

The song began with a description of Periyar’s physical attributes with special emphasis on his “fiery eyes as black as a beetle” and “a voice of a roaring tiger”.

When Krishna engaged with the audience to identify the person he was singing about, the crowd roared the name ‘Periyar’ several times.

It was an energetic performance by Krishna, who was in his element singing the praises of Periyar on Monday evening.