Chennai runs 2024 to take place on October 27

CHENNAI: The official shirt for the upcoming third edition of Chennai Runs 2024 was unveiled by Arjuna Awardee and multiple Commonwealth Games medallist Jwala Gutta on Saturday in Chennai. The race is organised by Madras Round Table 1 (MRT1) and is scheduled to take place on October 27. This year’s theme focuses on improving educational facilities and resources for underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu. MRT1 will collaborate with Bhoomika Trust, an NGO from the state, and it was announced that the funds raised during the event will support government schools and enhance infrastructure.

“Coming from a background where economic challenges were a reality, I completely understand the role education plays in changing lives. I strongly believe that education and sports serve as powerful tools for empowering underprivileged students,” said actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who was a special guest at the event.

This year’s race is set to accommodate over 11,000 participants across various categories: 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and a half marathon of 21.1 km. People can visit www.chennairuns.com for registration.