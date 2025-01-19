Chennai RMC forecasts heavy rains in south TN; moderate showers in 30 districts

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon has withdrawn, but not the rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said on Sunday that as many as 30 districts are likely to receive rains.

Some of the districts, including Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, it added.

Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in Chennai in the next 48 hours.

Earlier, the weather department added that 30 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain in the next three hours.

According to the forecast, an atmospheric lower-level circulation persists over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, beyond the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. Under its influence, moderate rain is expected in districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi.