Chennai resident not allowed to carry pet dog in train

CHENNAI: A city-based family, while returning from a trip to Kerala with their pet dog Kiki in an express train, had a tough time in getting Kiki boarded.

A technical fault not only created last-minute tension for the family before boarding the Chennai Superfast express, but V Sathiabalan had to call his relative and hand over Kiki. He has to travel back to bring Kiki home.

“Kiki is a 6-year-old Indie-cross breed and an emotional pet. After obtaining fit and with necessary vaccination certificates, I took Kiki to Kerala, but due to a faulty door in the parcel coach in the train, I have to again apply for the travel and kick-start the whole process,” lamented Sathiabalan. “I booked from the Thrissur station despite Irinjalakuda being near to my house as the parcel service is available only in Thrissur. I was denied permission to take the dog as the door of the coach in which the pets are taken was damaged.”

When he contacted the railway official, he was told that the door jammed due to a mechanical problem with the box. “My only problem is that they could have informed me of such an issue at least a few hours before my journey. I could have rescheduled my journey to accommodate my dog,” he added. “There must be a facility for us to check whether it is possible to carry the pet without hassle.”

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway said that the issue would be looked into.