CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains in Chennai and surrounding districts, the water level of Chembarambakkam Lake has gradually increased.

The water level of Chembarambakkam Lake has risen to 1,080 cubic feet from 260 cubic feet in the morning.

A total capacity of the lake is 3,645 million cubic feet, the lake currently has a water reserve of 1,249 million cubic feet.

The water level of Chembarambakkam Lake, which is 24 feet, has currently increased by 13.38 feet.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 6 cm of rain is reported in Chembarambakkam and its surrounding areas.

Also, a low-pressure area moves in a west-north direction. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the next 24 hours.