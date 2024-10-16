Chennai rains: DMK govt gets support from unexpected corner – TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: As it faced the wrath of the public over the mess created by unfinished civic infrastructure in Chennaithat worsened the situation in the aftermath of the rain, and also the political rivals who latched on to public anger to attack the government, the ruling DMK received backing from the most unexpected corner when Governor RN Ravi appreciated its commitment to deal with the torrential rainfall.

Going a step ahead, Governor Ravi, who has no love lost for the DMK and its leadership, even said he State government would deal with the rains appropriately.

Speaking to the media in Mecheri in Salem - incidentally the native district of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami – on Tuesday, Governor Ravi said, “As the India Meteorological Department warned that the northeast monsoon would bring torrential rains, the State government has made all possible arrangements.”

Noting that the forecasts said the rain would continue for two more days, he added, “The State government is doing all possible ways to overcome it."

The comments stood in stark contrast with the usual war of words between the Governor and the State government over issues ranging from the contentious National Education Policy that the DMK government has refused to implement in Tamil Nadu to deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatana Dharma comment that triggered a controversy across the country.

From withholding asset to legislations sent to him by the State Assembly to public comments that needled the DMK, its leadership and its government, Governor Ravi lost no opportunity to attack the Dravidian party.

It is this backdrop that has made political analysts sit up and take notice of his comments backing the State government.