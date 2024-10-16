Chennai rains: Annamalai urges people caution over floods going by experience of previous years

CHENNAI: BJP state unit president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the ruling DMK government to fulfil the basic needs of the people living in the coastal districts, including safe shelter and food, amid torrential rainfall and floods.

Annamalai also requested the people to refrain from going outside for non-essential work.

Recalling the last three-year flood-hit situation in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, the saffron party leader said, "As the state ministers and the Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation have been saying for the last three years that the stormwater sewer works in Chennai had been 90 per cent completed, I request the public to remember the experience of the past three years and be very careful while travelling on water-logged roads."

People, particularly those living in low-lying areas that have been affected by floods in the past years, should be very careful, he noted.

"As the torrential rainfall is likely to continue for a few more days, extreme caution should be exercised when handling electrical items and in water bodies. I request everyone to avoid trying to get into water bodies," he said in a social media post.