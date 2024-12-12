Chennai rains: 4 Air India Express flights cancelled on Dec 12, check details here

CHENNAI: In light of continuous heavy rains, four flights scheduled to operate and arrive at Chennai Airport have been cancelled on December 12.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, airport officials have advised passengers to contact their respective airlines to confirm the arrival and departure time of their flight.

The following flights from Chennai are cancelled:

1. A flight to Kolkata at 10.40 pm

The following flights arriving in Chennai are cancelled:

1. A flight from Thiruvananthapuram arriving at 1.45 pm

2. A flight from Siliguri arriving at 6.10 pm

3. A flight from Kolkata arriving at 10.00 pm

The airport officials also notified that the cancellations and flight delays will increase if the rain continues to intensify.

Additionally, a flight departing from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram at 10.45 am and a flight to Siliguri at 12.35 pm was cancelled.

Passengers are advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines.