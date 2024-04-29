Chennai policeman booked on murder charges in Rajapalayam

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has been booked on murder charges in his hometown, Rajapalayam on Sunday.

The constable, P Minor (37) is a 2009 batch policeman and is now attached to the Rajamangalam police station here.

Police sources said that he had availed medical leave between April 25 and April 29 and left to his hometown, Duraisamypuram near Rajapalayam.

According to city police sources, the head constable suspected his wife to be in a relationship with another man and on Sunday night, he ganged up with his elder brother, P Pandiraj (45) and a relative, K Azhaguraj (32) and bumped off R Saravanakumar (32).

The deceased was working in a Tasmac outlet in Rajamangalam, police sources said.

The head constable Minor and his two accomplices have been booked on murder charges.