Veeramani case: Cops seek cancellation of Prakash's passport

Prakash allegedly helped Veeramani cover up his crimes, and Chennai police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Prakash after a team that went to Prakash’s residence to issue summons for an enquiry three weeks ago was informed that he is abroad.

Prakash is the son of SRMU general secretary N Kannaiah and is said to be an associate of the prime accused, Veeramani and allegedly acted as a conduit for the businessman.

“After the passport authority impounds or revokes a passport, the person cannot renew a visa. If the visa expires, it becomes illegal to stay in the foreign country, after which they can be deported back to India,” a police official said.