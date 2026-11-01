Veeramani case: Cops seek cancellation of Prakash's passport

CHENNAI: In the latest development in the GEM Veeramani POCSO case, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has written to the passport authorities seeking to cancel the passport of Prakash Kannaiah, allegedly involved in the case and initiate steps to bring him back to India from abroad. Separately, an identification parade was conducted at the Puzhal Central Prison to enable the survivor in one of the cases to identify the accused.
Prakash allegedly helped Veeramani cover up his crimes, and Chennai police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Prakash after a team that went to Prakash’s residence to issue summons for an enquiry three weeks ago was informed that he is abroad.
Prakash is the son of SRMU general secretary N Kannaiah and is said to be an associate of the prime accused, Veeramani and allegedly acted as a conduit for the businessman.
“After the passport authority impounds or revokes a passport, the person cannot renew a visa. If the visa expires, it becomes illegal to stay in the foreign country, after which they can be deported back to India,” a police official said.
An LOC notice has been issued against five suspects to prevent them from leaving the country, an official release stated. Last week, Police had detained Veeramani’s daughter, Archana, when she attempted to board an international flight. She was questioned about Veeramani’s alleged crimes and the financial transactions that took place to save him from legal action. Archana eventually complained of ill health and was admitted to a hospital.
The police said that steps are being taken to complete the investigation in the registered cases at the earliest and file the final report before the court.
Meanwhile, SIT arrested Seenu alias Srinivasan, the security guard posted at Gem Veeramani’s residence, in connection with two cases. The police said he was aware that minors were being brought to the house but did not alert authorities. His arrest takes the total number of persons arrested in the case to nine.
Further, searches were conducted at the house of accused Ganesan at Kolathur and at the dance school run by accused Shanthi at Neelankarai, and evidence has been seized.
So far, 12 survivors have filed complaints against Veeramani and his associates.