Chennai Police secures convictions in POCSO, attempt to murder cases

CHENNAI: City Police secured two convictions on Monday - one in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and another in an attempt to murder case.

S Rajkumar (31) of Kovilpatti, Tuticorin district was arrested in 2015 by the Arumbakkam police on attempt to murder charges after he attacked his 20 year old wife, Pandiyammal with a knife after a family dispute. The trial in the case was underway at the Mahila court in Allikulam complex, where a judgment was pronounced on Monday.

Holding that the prosecution has proved its charges against the accused, the court pronounced Rajkumar guilty and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000.

In another case, a 38 year old man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for sexually harassing a girl in Kodambakkam.

He was arrested by the Teynampet AWPS (All Women Police Station) for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl.

After the prosecution proved the charges against the accused, a special court convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.