Chennai Police book social media handles for derogatory messages against CM Stalin's family

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime wing of the City Police has registered a case against social media handles in X (formerly Twitter) who posted defamatory messages against the family members of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC, including 509 (insulting modesty of woman), 354 A (sexual harassment) among others, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint was made by an official of the social media cell of the City Police after monitoring the messages on social media.

The complaint mentions three social media handles, that claimed to be fans of actor-politician Vijay, who recently started a political party.

City Police have also written to the nodal officer of the social media platform X to remove the derogatory content and has sought help to trace the perpetrators.

As news of the case booked by the police spread, supporters of actor Vijay's TVK tagged City Police's social media handles to point out the derogatory and defamatory messages against actor Vijay posted by sympathizers of the ruling DMK.

Further investigations are on.