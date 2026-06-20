Chennai police book criminal case against DMK’s North Chennai MP’s son, aides, party councillor

CHENNAI: The Anna Nagar police registered a criminal case against four people, including North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of the DMK and a councillor from the party based on a complaint of property fraud, criminal intimidation, and caste-based atrocities.
The case was filed by Anbarasu, a 67-year-old resident of Karur district, at the Anna Nagar police station. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly obtained a power of attorney deed from Anbarasu for a 14-ground property with a building on it situated on the arterial Anna Salai. As land is scarce, the market value of properties in the area runs into several crores of rupees.
Anbarasu alleged that despite executing the legal documents, the accused, including Kalanidhi’s son Siddharth and DMK councillor Rani Ravichandran, failed to pay the mutually agreed consideration amount, effectively cheating him.
The complainant also alleged that when he raised the issue, he was subjected to severe caste-based verbal abuse and criminal threats. Based on these allegations, police have invoked Sections of cheating and criminal intimidation, along with specific provisions of the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, namely Sections 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (s), and 3 (2) (va).
The other two accused in the case are Adhinarayanan and Asaithambi, assistants to the North Chennai MP. Police sources said that the disputed property is currently mortgaged with a bank, adding a layer of complexity to the transaction. Investigations are currently under way to ascertain the full details of the alleged fraud and verify the complainant's claims.