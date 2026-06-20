Chennai police book criminal case against DMK’s North Chennai MP’s son, aides, party councillor

The case was filed by Anbarasu, a 67-year-old resident of Karur district, at the Anna Nagar police station. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly obtained a power of attorney deed from Anbarasu for a 14-ground property with a building on it situated on the arterial Anna Salai. As land is scarce, the market value of properties in the area runs into several crores of rupees.

Anbarasu alleged that despite executing the legal documents, the accused, including Kalanidhi’s son Siddharth and DMK councillor Rani Ravichandran, failed to pay the mutually agreed consideration amount, effectively cheating him.