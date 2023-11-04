Chennai people don’t need to fear about monsoon floods anymore: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday commended the flood mitigation efforts made by the State government and said that the works have ridden the people of the fear of monsoon flooding.

In a message posted on his official X handle, Stalin said, "Gone are the days when the fear of flooding gripped (people) whenever it rained in Chennai. It is because of the works undertaken after the DMK returned to power."

Claiming that the desilting works and construction of stormwater drains for 876kms among the works undertaken by his government have spared the people from the impact of heavy downpour, Stalin referred to the heavy rainfall forecast for the next few days and said that the ministers, local body representatives and officials plus staff of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) must go on the field and help the people.



The CM advised his cabinet colleagues and officials to engage in the flood mitigation works in such a manner that it would strengthen the belief of the people that the Dravidian model government would protect them even from minor inconveniences.