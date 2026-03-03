Over 5,500 students appeared for Class 11 arrear board exam

Overall, 25,052 candidates have registered for Class 11 board exam. As per the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), 8,752 candidates (6,640 from school and 2,112 private) applied for the arrears. But, on Tuesday, 3,576 did not appear for the exam.

Upon releasing the Tamil Nadu School Education Policy (SEP) in August last year, the Department of School Education cancelled Class 11 board exams from the 2025-26 academic year (AY). However, students who failed the Class 11 board exams can continue to write supplementary board exams for that particular class till 2030.