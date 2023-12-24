Chennai, North coastal dists likely to receive mild showers for next two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday has predicted north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next two days. In addition, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till December 28 due to cyclonic circulation prevails over the sea.

A cyclonic circulation over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level has moved away southwards into the Equatorial Indian Ocean. Under its influence, north coastal districts are expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next two days. Some areas in the state might get moderate spells.

Chennaities woke up to cloudy skies and hazy weather on Sunday, due to increase in moisture level and drop in the maximum temperature in the day time. The city and suburbs are likely to receive mild spells for the next few days. The weather department stated that no heavy rainfall is predicted for Tamil Nadu till the end of the month, said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone center of RMC.

Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday. As strong wind with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over Comorin area.

An independent weather blogger K Srikanth stated that light to moderate rains likely over coastal Tamil Nadu and parts of South TN. Delta stretch between Chidambaram and Nagapattinam may see moderate rains during the evening / night hours. Isolated light rains may happen around #Chennai and suburbs for the next two days.