Chennai – Nellai Vande Bharat likely to be flagged off on Sept 24

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to flag off the Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat express train through video conference on September 24. The Nellai – Chennai Vande Bharat would be the third in the state after the existing trains operated from Chennai to Coimbatore and Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru.

The proposed Vande Bharat express covering over 650 kms covering the southern town to the state capital is expected to cover the distance in around seven and a half hours with stoppages at Madurai, Trichy, Dindigul and Virudhunagar.

Though railway officials have refused to confirm the inauguration of the train service, sources in the department admitted that preparations are underway for the inauguration which is expected to happen along with over half a dozen other new VB train services on September 24. The first VB service connecting Chennai Central to Mysuru via Bengaluru was launched on November 11 followed by Chennai – Coimbatore VB service on April 8. Southern Railway also operates another VB service between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

Occupancy rate exceptional

The three VB trains operated by the zone have registered 'exceptional' occupancy rates with train no 20643 and 20644 connecting Chennai and Coimbatore recording around 108.23% and 104.60% respectively till September 13. The Kasargod – Thiruvananthapuram VB trains 20633/20634 have the peak occupancy rate of 177.45% and 171.76% respectively till the said date. Chennai – Mysuru VB trains 20607/20608 have an occupancy rate of 130.48% and 112.99% respectively till September 13.