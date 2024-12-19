Chennai, neighbouring districts likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 19

Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Rains (Photo: Hemanathan)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that three districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Thursday.

    According to an RMC report, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

    For the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum is likely to record around 26 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius at the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations, respectively. The city might witness light to moderate rain in some areas in the coming days.

    Regional Meteorological Centrechennai rainsnortheast monsoon
